With the recruiting contact period now in full swing, Dan Mullen's staff is wasting no time hitting the road and visiting some of their can't-miss prospects for 2019, with one being linebacker commit Tyron Hopper.

Hopper, the seventh-ranked outside linebacker on Rivals, played host to linebackers coach Christian Robinson on Sunday and left with a better understanding of both the academic and football side of things in Gainesville.

A product of Roswell (Ga.) High, Hopper finished his senior campaign with 86 tackles (74 solo), five interceptions, including two for touchdowns, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.