Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 21:03:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Gators are 'still high up' the list for Rivals250 OL target

Aakpxbbbv46rorviwaqb
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Florida’s junior day this past weekend featured appearances by a trio of four-star offensive linemen that the program is targeting.In-state prospects Jalen Rivers, Joshua Braun and Issiah Walker al...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}