With Trevonte Rucker and Daejon Reynolds already committed, Florida's Billy Gonzales is already ahead of the curve in terms of filling his needs in the class of 2021.

However, it's the beginning of May and the early signing period is still roughly seven months down the road, so it's not the time to ease up either. The Gators are continuing to dedicate a significant amount of time to some uncommitted targets as well, so it's safe to say they plan to sign more than two prospects at the position.