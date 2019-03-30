Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 14:10:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 playmaker has 'great relationship' with Florida, planning visit

Rfgwgcwz8wnsuqbxb9gi
Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

A flurry of highly-touted prospects from across the nation ventured to the Sunshine State this weekend for the Adidas 7-on-7 National Championships in Tampa.One of the recruits that made the trek t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}