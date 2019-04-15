On Saturday, a majority of Florida’s pledges in the program’s 2020 class hit the road to be in attendance for the Gators’ annual Orange and Blue Game.

A junior commit that made his way to the Swamp this weekend was Lake Wales (Fla.) defensive end Gervon Dexter, one of UF’s top recruiters in this cycle.

Dexter, who has been locked in with Florida ever since he announced his commitment in November, last visited the school for their first junior day a couple of months ago.

The Rivals250 prospect was grinning ear to ear following his trip to Gainesville on Saturday.