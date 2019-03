Fraziars’ time at Florida was highlighted by the back-and-forth battles he saw from the team as they continued their second week of spring practice.

Rivals250 pledge Ja’Quavion Fraziars make the trek over to Gainesville for his first trip to the Swamp since attending Florida’s junior day on Feb. 2.

“Practice was so energetic and fun,” Fraziars told GatorsTerritory . “The competitiveness between the DBs and WRs [stood out]. It was a good day all around and the coaches were hyped to be there and get them better.”

Along with watching the DBs bite down on their mouthpieces and square off against the wideouts, Fraziars took in everything he heard from Billy Gonzales.

Fraziars noticed the wide receivers coach focused heavily on techniques and knowing how to mentally play the position as well, which was appealing to him.

“He’s pretty chill for the most part when you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing as a receiver, which is usually learning the concepts and getting open,” Fraziars said of Gonzales. “He taught everyone how to run a specific route, how to stem it, when to break down.

“He’s a great coach all around. I most definitely can’t wait to officially be a Gator.”

Not only was Fraziars a prospect visiting Florida on Thursday; he also made sure to put his recruiting cap on.

While he did not have much time to interact with a few of the recruits in attendance for the practice, the product out of Dunnellon (Fla.) spent some time around elite 2021 wideout Agiye Hall.

“I didn’t really see anybody or get the chance to be around anyone today,” Fraziars said. “I did talk to Hall a little bit and told him how good it feels to be committed, especially to UF. Also, the things we could accomplish as a unit when we both arrive.”

Mullen and company have been able to keep Fraziars as a pledge for just under four months, making him the second-longest-tenured commit in this current class.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior cited the main reason why his commitment continues to be solid to the program.

“I’ve been a Gator since I knew what college football was,” Fraziars said of maintaining his pledge. “It’s nothing new to everyone in my family and friends. They keep me motivated to stay close and continue to push me forward to do better.”

Fraziars will be going to Florida’s annual Orange and Blue spring game next month, and is looking to visit LSU soon. His trip to Miami for March 30 has been postponed, but Fraziars tells GatorsTerritory he has locked in an official visit to Penn State, which will begin on June 22.

“I just want to enjoy the process while I can,” Fraziars said of visiting other schools. “I’m blessed to be in the position I am and why not explore everything?”

