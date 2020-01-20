The 11th-ranked pro-style quarterback on Rivals spoke with GatorsTerritory about returning to UF soon and where things stand with the program.

One of those pledges is Carlos Del Rio , who rewarded the Gators with a commitment after attending their Friday Night Lights event on July 26.

The visitors list for Feb. 1 will grow as the date approaches, but several Florida commits have already confirmed that they will be making their way to Gainesville next month.

A multitude of 2021 prospects are expected to make the trek to the University of Florida in just under a couple of weeks for the program's first junior day of the year.

"Just being around the school is cool and the coaches are real cool also," Del Rio said of getting back to Gainesville. "Feeling like home.

"Most definitely telling people you can see what’s going on. UF is loading up. We're up next. I definitely think we're getting a natty while I’m there."

Del Rio joined Florida's 2021 class nearly half a year ago, but Dan Mullen and company are continuing to show him that he's a priority for the staff.

Led by Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, the Gators are building upon their bond with the product out of the Peach State on a daily basis.

"Great relationship," Del Rio said of his contact with the coaches. "They always seem to be real happy to talk to me and same here. Just checking on me. See how I’m doing and basically looking forward to me going down there."

Despite UF losing their starting signal caller in their third game of the season, they still managed to secure 11 victories and won their second consecutive New Year's Six Bowl game.

When evaluating the results they produced this past fall, Del Rio's main takeaway was that Florida's future is bright with Mullen leading the charge.

"I just see them headed in the right direction," Del Rio said. "I like what they're doing and I think coach Mullen is one of the best coaches, especially when it comes to QBs."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder remains locked in with the Gators, but isn't completely shutting down his recruitment. A week prior to checking out the Swamp again, Del Rio will actually be in Louisville for the school's junior day on Jan. 25.

Multiple staffs are pushing to flip Del Rio, but the top-20 prospect in Georgia isn't budging on his commitment to UF.

"A lot," Del Rio said when asked if other schools are pursuing him. "It’s cool, but I think I’m good where I’m at. [Florida has a] great coach, is close to home and great team. Like I said, I think UF is going up."

At this juncture, Del Rio says he has not looked at his itinerary to set up any of his five available official visits.

Instead, the Rivals250 recruit is focused on completing the necessary steps to ensure that he will be graduating early and enrolled at Florida one year from now.

"Just focused on school right now and trying to graduate early," Del Rio said. "Hopefully learn the system and be ready by spring to go in. I'm coming to play. Not to sit and watch."

UF fans, you can check out Del Rio's junior season highlights by clicking on the video below.

