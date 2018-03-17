March is a big month for Rivals250 quarterback Sam Howell . The Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley star is taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State this weekend and has official visits to Florida (March 30th) and Florida State (March 31st) coming at the end of the month. Two weeks ago, Howell took an under the radar visit to West Virginia and he made a quick trip to Clemson last week. He goes in-depth on all of these visits plus his interest in North Carolina in the video above.

NOTES…

Ohio State- He is excited to talk with the coaches and learn how they will use him in their offense. He likes how they mold their offense around their quarterback’s strengths.

Florida- He has never been to Florida before so he is looking forward to seeing how he will fit in in that environment and with the players and coaches.

Florida State- He’s been to Florida State before for camp last summer. He’s looking forward to continuing to build his relationships with coach Taggart and coach Bell.

West Virginia- He thinks the timing with Will Grier graduating this coming year works well for him and he likes what coach Spavital does on offense. He talks to Will Grier a lot about the recruiting process.

Clemson- He visited this past week with one of his coaches and his son. He said the quarterback depth chart isn’t something he is basing his decision on.

North Carolina- UNC has been a big school for Howell since he was a freshman. He isn’t sure what will happen with their quarterbacks this year.

Howell does not have any official visits planned right now but he is looking at making his decision in May or June.

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Florida State, Clemson, and Ohio State should feel pretty good about where they stand with Howell right now. Ohio State has a chance to really challenge for the top spot in Howell’s recruitment if everything goes well on his visit this weekend. Depending on how spring practice goes, the quarterback room at Clemson could look a lot emptier. It would be surprising to see Howell announce a commitment before the quarterback picture at Clemson is a bit clearer. Florida State is in great position as well and it is mostly because of Howell’s relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Walt Bell. West Virginia should be considered the dark horse. Howell’s relationship with Will Grier certainly helps the Mountaineers and Howell could end up with them if the chips fall just right.

A couple more thoughts…

-Howell didn’t say as much but it didn’t seem like he would be excited about possibly being one of two quarterbacks in a recruiting class.

-Don’t be surprised if Howell takes a visit to Georgia.

-Gunter Brewer leaving North Carolina to coach wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles hurts the Tar Heels with Howell.