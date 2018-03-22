“We got there, did some academic stuff, they showed me around the campus, showed me the facilities, talked to some of the players, I talked to all their quarterbacks and some of the receivers, and watched practice last.”

Phommachanah, the No. 145 ranked prospect in the nation, then described the visit itinerary.

“The Florida visit went real well, me and my family definitely enjoyed ourselves,” said the 6-foot-4, 210-pound dual threat quarterback. “The atmosphere of the campus, the coaches, it was just a good time.”

On Tuesday Florida played host to one of the top overall prospects on their board when Avon (Conn.) Old Farms Rivals250 quarterback Taisun Phommachanh took a one day visit to Gainesville.

Though Phommachanah took in as much and spoke with as many people as he could considering the time constraints associated with a one day visit, he spent most of his time with Florida quarterback coach Brian Johnson and then head coach Dan Mullen.



“They were telling me about the things that they do here and what they could do for me. Coach Johnson was just telling me about how they work their quarterbacks and that everybody is here to compete. He's a good coach.

“Coach Mullen sat down with me and my family and he talked about basically everything. Off the field stuff, on the field stuff, his past quarterbacks. Really, everything. He thinks he can develop me like he did some of those other quarterbacks [such as Tim Tebow and Dak Prescot]. He wants to make sure the players are doing what's right in the classroom and on the field. It's the best of both worlds.”

Last week Phommachanah visited Clemson and South Carolina. After leaving Florida on Tuesday traveled to Tallahassee for a one day visit to Florida State.

When asked to compare the four trips or if one or two stood out, he replied, “They were all pretty good. I wouldn't say one was on top of the others. The feel was a little different at each of them, but they were all really pretty much alike.”

One thing that stood out to him though was Florida's practice.

“They were real intense. Everyone was competing. It was how practice should be.”

The trend has been for top quarterbacks to come off the board early, make a pledge and help recruit for the program they choose.

According to Phommachanah, he plans on following suit.

“I don't really have a top five or anything right now,” said Phommachanah. “I'm going to try to go to Penn State next and then I'm going to come up with maybe a top 10. I want to get my top schools down and then be one of the ones that commit early. I won't be taking it out too long.”