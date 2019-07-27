News More News
Rivals250 RB interacts with Christian Robinson, UF pledges on return visit

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

During Florida’s annual Friday Night Lights event, the program saw multiple Rivals250 rising seniors make their way to the Swamp.

Along with receiving visits from Marcus Dumervil, Michael Drennen II and Tim Smith, the Gators also welcomed Keyvone Lee back on campus.

Lee, who de-committed from Florida in February, spoke to GatorsTerritory about his first visit to UF since he reopened his recruitment.

