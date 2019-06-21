With the dead period just days away, UF has been rolling out the red carpet for several prospects as of late, and managed to squeeze in a pair of mid-week official visitors as well.

One of those prospects also suits up at a position of need in UF's 2020 class, with Rivals250 running back Sam Adams II spending multiple days in Gainesville this week.

Adams, who attends Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic, stepped foot in Gainesville shortly after a 7v7 tournament in the spring and recently included UF in his top six as well.