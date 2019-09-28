Rivals250 RB says Florida is prioritizing him more than any other school
Rivals250 prospect Yulkeith Brown had stepped foot in Gainesville once before, but Saturday's return trip provided him with the opportunity to catch his first game inside the Swamp, with UF posting a 38-0 shutout.
Brown, a 2021 prospect residing in talent-rich Miami-Dade, is getting actively recruited by quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and already has an offer on the table as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news