{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 19:31:34 -0500') }}

Rivals250 RB says Florida is prioritizing him more than any other school

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Rivals250 prospect Yulkeith Brown had stepped foot in Gainesville once before, but Saturday's return trip provided him with the opportunity to catch his first game inside the Swamp, with UF posting a 38-0 shutout.

Brown, a 2021 prospect residing in talent-rich Miami-Dade, is getting actively recruited by quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and already has an offer on the table as well.

