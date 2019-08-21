Rivals250 recruit is high on Florida: 'They're one of my top schools'
A laundry list of high school football prospects are set to pour into Camping World Stadium on Saturday for a neutral site matchup between Florida and Miami.The game will be important for both team...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news