News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 20:16:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 safety makes pit stop at UF, working on official visit date

Nrckjdsz3gbkntwd2iht
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The Gators are wrapping up an action-packed weekend that featured three official visitors and several noteworthy prospects who laced up their cleats for camps.

On Sunday afternoon, Florida welcomed a few out-of-state recruits, including a couple in the Rivals250, on campus for a short visit.

Y1ly2rbbvup8so8qbk5d
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}