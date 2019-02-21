Rivals250 safety set to visit UF next month
After his initial plans to visit Florida back in January fell through, Pearland (Texas) prospect Xavion Alford is set to get down to Gainesville for the first time in the coming weeks.
Alford, who recently gained his fourth star and cracked the Rivals250 list on Wednesday, will be traveling with his 7-on-7 team to the Sunshine State next month.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news