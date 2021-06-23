OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

It has certainly been a life-changing week for Mason Taylor, a Rivals250 tight end and the son of NFL Hall of Famer, Jason Taylor.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide offered on Monday. After receiving the green light for the reigning national championships, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout was then presented with an offer from LSU roughly 24 hours later.

Earning offers from those SEC powerhouses is game-changing itself, but Taylor hit the jackpot on Wednesday as well, as the University of Florida extended an offer shortly after the four-star prospect wrapped up his visit in Gainesville. He spent much of the morning with Dan Mullen's staff and then departed campus around 1:00.