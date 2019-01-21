Rivals250 UF commit double downs on pledge, will visit in February
Dan Mullen and Larry Scott made the relatively short trek to Lake Wales on Thursday to check in on 2020 pledge Gervon Dexter. According to the Rivals250 strongside defensive end said that Mullen sp...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news