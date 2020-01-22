News More News
Rivals250 WR and former UF commit continues to be a priority for the Gators

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Florida is after a plethora of junior prospects who reside in different parts of the nation, but a couple of their targets live just under an hour away from the school.

Those prospects — Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker — were both committed to the Gators at one time, and they each remain top priorities for UF in the 2021 cycle.

Rucker, who included Florida in his top eight a few months ago, is still searching for a date to return to Gainesville for the first time since their Nov. 9 matchup with Vanderbilt.

In the meantime, the top-20 wide receiver on Rivals says he is hearing from a trio of coaches, including head man Dan Mullen.

