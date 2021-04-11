The Gators remain in good standing with the majority of their top wide receiver targets, including Jayden Gibson, Evan Stewart and CJ Smith, but as we all know, there are no guarantees when it comes to recruiting.

As expected, Dan Mullen's staff is exploring all options and recently dished out a couple of scholarship offers as well. One of those recent recipients is Darrius Clemons, a Rivals250 prospect from Portland (Ore.) Westview.