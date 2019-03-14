Dan Mullen and the Gators are slated to roll out the red carpet for a plethora of talented recruits this Saturday.

For their second junior day of the year, UF’s staff will welcome numerous out-of-state prospects on campus, including Rivals250 target Michael Wyman.

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound wide receiver has already taken multiple visits to Gainesville in the past, and is ready to get back to the school in a couple of days.