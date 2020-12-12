Rivals250 WR Marcus Burke 'locked in' with UF ahead of Early Signing Period
The UF fan base is waiting on final decisions from the likes of Tunmise Adeleye and Xavian Sorey, but as for the current commits, the Gators aren't expected to come across much drama during the Early Signing Period.
Twenty-six prospects are currently committed to Dan Mullen's program, with the majority of them expected to sign next week, including Marcus Burke.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news