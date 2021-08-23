Rivals250 WR raves about Billy Gonzales, has Florida in top group
While a flurry of targets attended Friday Night Lights to grow closer to UF's coaches, there were additional prospects who made the trek to Gainesville with another goal in mind: Earn an offer from the University of Florida.
For a handful of those underclassmen, that mission was accomplished.
Once the camp was in the books, Dan Mullen's staff served up scholarship offers to several underclassmen, with one of those recipients being Bryson Rodgers, a Rivals250 wide receiver from Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass.
Rogers, who represents the class of 2023, reeled in 47 receptions for 710 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He is already armed with roughly two-dozen offers as well, including ones from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, and now Florida.
