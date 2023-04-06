Rivera, Caglianone Added to Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List. Josh Rivera and Jac Caglianone are among 24 athletes to play their way onto the list since opening day.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - USA Baseball today announced the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, with University of Florida shortstop Josh Rivera and first baseman/left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone among the 45 players to make the cut.





Thursday marks the first-ever Golden Spikes Watch List recognition for Rivera and Caglianone, who were among 24 athletes to play their way onto the list since the announcement of the Preseason Watch List on February 10. One Gator made the Midseason cut last year in left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco. Catcher Mike Zunino is the lone Florida player to win the sport's highest individual honor (2012).





Presented annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country, the winner of the 45th Golden Spikes Award will be announced on Sunday, June 25 on ESPN.





"The amateur baseball season has been nothing short of spectacular so far," said Paul Seiler, USA Baseball's Executive Director and CEO. "The talent on display has been very impressive across the country, and we are excited to recognize the nation's best performers to this point in the season. We look forward to watching the rest of the season unfold before we name the newest Golden Spikes Award winner in June."





Beginning with Rivera, the Gators shortstop has established himself as one of the best players in all of college baseball in 2023. Having already set career highs in home runs (11), runs scored (43) and RBI (41), Rivera is hitting a robust .411/.511/.759 with more walks (21) than strikeouts (13). The Avon Park, Fla. native is one of two players to have started all 30 games for Florida this season, during which he has committed just three errors for a .971 fielding percentage.





Holding status as the nation's premier two-way star, Caglianone leads the NCAA with 18 home runs while ranking second in slugging (.935) and third in RBI (46). Hailing from Tampa, Fla., Caglianone is slashing .403/.456/.935 with 28 extra-base hits, 36 runs scored and an SEC-leading 116 total bases - 21 more than the next-closest player. The southpaw has also made seven outings as Florida's Sunday starter, working to a 3-0 record, 4.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.





Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2023. Amateur baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 22 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 7, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.





About the Golden Spikes Award Since 1978, USA Baseball has honored the top amateur baseball player in the country with the Golden Spikes Award. Following the first-ever presentation of the Award to Bob Horner of Arizona State, the Golden Spikes Award has been presented each year to the player who exhibits exceptional athletic ability and exemplary sportsmanship. The 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner was Ivan Melendez from the University of Texas. For more information, please visit GoldenSpikesAward.com.





2023 Golden Spikes Award Timeline

May 22: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced and fan voting begins

June 5: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 7: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced and fan voting begins

June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists' fan voting ends

June 25: Golden Spikes Award winner announced





2023 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

Kris Armstrong INF; Jacksonville; ASUN

Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Vanderbilt; SEC

Brody Brecht; RHP; Iowa; Big Ten

Chase Burns; RHP; Tennessee; SEC

Homer Bush Jr.; OF; Grand Canyon; WAC

Jac Caglianone LHP/1B; Florida; SEC

Ryan Campos; C; Arizona State; Pac-12

Gavin Casas; 1B; South Carolina; SEC

Brady Cerkownyk; C; Connors State (NJCAA); Region 2

Max Clark; INF; Franklin High School

Charlie Condon; 1B/OF; Georgia; SEC

Jacob Cozart; C; NC State; ACC

Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; SEC

Chase Davis; OF; Arizona; Pac-12

Chase Dollander; RHP; Tennessee; SEC

Mitch Farris; LHP; Wingate (DII); South Atlantic

Cam Fisher; OF; Charlotte; C-USA

Jake Gelof; INF/OF; Virginia; ACC

Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Ole Miss; SEC

Mike Gutierrez; LHP; UC-Santa Barbara; Big West

Hunter Haas; INF; Texas A&M; SEC

Tanner Hall; RHP; Southern Miss; Sun Belt

Josh Hartle; LHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Hunter Hollan; LHP; Arkansas; SEC

Carter Holton; LHP; Vanderbilt; SEC

Walker Jenkins; OF; South Brunswick High School

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Nolan McLean; RHP/OF/INF; Oklahoma State; Big 12

Noble Meyer; RHP; Jesuit High School

Braden Montgomery; RHP/OF; Stanford; Pac-12

Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami; ACC

Ethan Petry; OF; South Carolina; SEC

Josh Rivera INF; Florida; SEC

Nolan Schanuel; INF/OF; FAU; C-USA

Nolan Schubart; OF/1B; Oklahoma State; Big 12

Paul Skenes; RHP; LSU; SEC

Sean Sullivan; LHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Kyle Teel; C/INF; Virginia; ACC

Tommy Troy; INF/OF; Stanford; Pac-12

Brock Vradenburg; INF; Michigan State; Big Ten

Bryson Ware; INF/OF; Auburn; SEC

JJ Wetherholt; INF; West Virginia; Big 12

Tommy White; 3B; LSU; SEC

Jacob Wilson; INF; Grand Canyon; WAC

Trey Yesavage; RHP; East Carolina; AAC