GatorsTerritory - Rivera's home run lifts Florida over Stetson, 7-6

Josh Rivera was in a slump and down in the dumps mentally when Kevin O'Sullivan took him out of the lineup for the Gators' weekend home series against Ole Miss. Rather than find a dark corner of the dugout away from everyone Rivera was the first Gator out of the dugout when Jordan Carrion hit his first career home run. Rivera remained in the game, focused, and showed maturity. Tuesday night he got a chance to play the hero.

After committing a two-run throwing error in the top of the eighth inning that made the score 6-4, Rivera came into the box. Throughout the season Rivera has had trouble separating his offense and his defense. He'd bring a strikeout with him out to shortstop and then boot a ball. Or miss a grounder on defense and bring that frustration to the plate, a recipe for a sub-Mendonza line average.

Tuesday night Rivera walked into the box after his error with a clear head and lined a fastball into the visitor's bullpen to give Florida a 7-4 lead.

"It felt great," Rivera said. "I just went up there trying not to do too much, trying to forget about what happened on the field. That's been one of my big struggles this year, just being in my head too much. Just wanted to go up there, step in the box and completely forget about what happened."

Florida kicked it off right away in the first inning with a Jacob Young single to start the game. Young scurried to third on Nathan Hickey's single to right field and scored when Kirby McMullen carried a ball to the warning track in center field to plate Young. Milchin gave that run right back when he served up a fastball to Brandon Hylton, who deposited it into the void between the berm and home bullpen.

Milchin would give up another home run, the only two hits he allowed Tuesday night left the park, but was solid otherwise.

"He gave up a couple home runs, but other than that I thought he threw really well," O'Sullivan said after the game. "He gave us exactly what we needed in a midweek start."

The offense picked Milchin up in the bottom of the fourth. Sterlin Thompson and Jud Fabian singled with one out. Jordan Butler singled up the middle to plate Thompson and Fabian used his speed to go first to third, while Butler out himself in scoring position on the throw to try and get Fabian. Kris Armstorng singled to score Fabian and Rivera doubled, his second double of the game, to plate Butler.

Ryan Cabarcas was the first Gator pitcher out of the bullpen. The lefty bulldog entered in the sixth inning and promptly struck out the first two batters on the way to a 1-2-3 inning. Cabarcas pitched two scoreless frames before giving way to Brandon Sproat. The right-handed fireballer, who touched 98 on Tuesday, got burned by the Hatters. Sproat gave up four runs, two earned and had to be replaced for Franco Alemán in the ninth inning. Alemán got the job done, earning his fourth save.