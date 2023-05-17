Rivera Tabbed Semifinalist for Brooks Wallace Award. Rivera is slashing .370/.467/.647 with a career-high 14 home runs and 56 RBI.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The College Baseball Foundation honored Florida shortstop Josh Rivera as one of 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award on Tuesday.

Presented annually to the nation's best all-around shortstop, Rivera is one of seven SEC players to be named a semifinalist.

"It's crunch time in college baseball as teams head to their respective conference tournaments and look ahead to the playoffs," said Wallace Award co-chair Larry Wallace. "The cream of the crop rises, and it is no different with this field of shortstops in this year's semifinalists list. More importantly, we look for leaders as well as big character guys to represent our Brooks Wallace Award each year and expect to find that young man in the weeks to come."

Enjoying one of the most impressive seasons of any player in the country, Rivera owns a robust .370/.467/.647 slash line backed by 68 hits, 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 55 runs, 33 walks and 13 stolen bases. All of those numbers represent career highs, as does Rivera's .965 fielding percentage across 173 defensive chances.

"These shortstops are the best in the nation," said Wallace Award co-chair Tom Quigley. "Some are staying really hot. The cream is rising to the top all the way to the end. With our semifinalists listed there are some 15 conferences still represented. It is going to be difficult to pick an award winner this season."

The award honors the nation's top shortstop and will be presented this summer by the College Baseball Foundation. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, a slick-fielding shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.





2023 BROOKS WALLACE AWARD SEMIFINALISTS





Andy Blake - Senior- Columbia

Drew Cowley - Senior - Oregon

Kevin Dubrule - Senior - Army

Noah Fisher - Grad - Northern Kentucky

Cole Foster - Junior - Auburn

JJ Freeman - RS-Senior - Delaware

Phillip Glasser - Grad - Indiana

Jacob Gonzalez - Junior - Ole Miss

Nick Goodwin - Junior - Kansas State

Hunter Haas - Junior - Texas A&M

Dakota Harris - Junior - Oklahoma

Jim Jarvus - Senior - Alabama

Josh Kuroda-Grauer - Sophomore - Rutgers

Noah Lucier - Grad - Fairfield

Mik McClaughry - Senior - Arizona

Alex Mooney - Sophomore - Duke

Griff O'Ferrall - Sophomore - Virginia

Dominic Pitelli - Junior - Miami

Jake Rainess - RS-Junior - Maine

Josh Rivera - Junior - Florida

Matt Shaw - Junior - Maryland

Tevin Tucker - RS-Senior - West Virginia

Jonathan Vastine - Sophomore - Vanderbilt

Jacob Wilson - Junior - Grand Canyon

Braylen Wimmer - Senior - South Carolina





SEC Honors Shelnut with Community Service Team Nod. The Lake City, Fla. native volunteered at Oak Hall School in addition to numerous hours in the classroom at Littlewood Elementary.





Gainesville, Fla. – University of Florida infielder/outfielder Tyler Shelnut was named Florida's representative on the 2023 SEC Baseball Community Service Team on Wednesday afternoon.

During the 2022-23 academic year, Shelnut led the Florida baseball team with 11.5 hours of registered community service time. Over the past two semesters, the education sciences major volunteered at Oak Hall School in addition to numerous hours in the classroom at Littlewood Elementary.

At Littlewood, Shelnut spent time interacting with students and assisting them as needed. He continues to serve as a role model for the children in the community and can always be found staying late after games to sign autographs at Condron Family Ballpark.

On the diamond, the Lake City, Fla. native has been equally as impressive. Playing in 34 games including 31 starts, Shelnut is hitting .318/.405/.589 with six homers and 11 doubles. Having recently grabbed hold of UF's starting right field job, Shelnut has totaled 34 hits, 23 runs, 23 RBI and 14 walks.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Shelnut and the Gators return to action on Thursday night with the first of three games at No. 19 Kentucky in Lexington.





