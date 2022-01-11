Rob Sale Named Offensive Line Coach
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Rob Sale Named Florida’s Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line CoachSale spent three seasons at Louisiana (2018-20) as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under Napier.GAINESVILLE, Fla....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news