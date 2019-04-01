Ticker
Ron English continues to go all in for five-star DB Kelee Ringo

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

The University of Florida fell short of making Kelee Ringo's top 15 back in late November, but the five-star cornerback says the Gators are certainly not letting-up in their pursuit.

Ringo, the nation's ninth-ranked player overall on Rivals, was also hoping to visit Gainesville while in town for the Adidas 7-on-7 National Championship over the weekend, but says his flight itinerary simply made it impossible.

