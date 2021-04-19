GatorsTerritory - Roundtable: Gators bounce back with 4-win week

Florida just picked up their second SEC sweep against Missouri. What do you think that does for Florida’s confidence heading into next week?

Nick: I think the comeback win against Tennessee, coupled with the walk off win over Florida State was a huge shot in the arm for the Gators' confidence and momentum. As noted in my game story following that win over Tennessee, the 2017 team also started the SEC schedule with a 6-6 record and needed a Sunday win over Tennessee to avoid a sweep and get that sixth win, just like this 2021 team. Florida needs to keep it going. They can't lose to Jacksonville on Tuesday because they don't show up ready to play and then they face an Auburn team who is really struggling this year, a potential sweep on the road waiting to happen. Hector: Yes, I think the FSU walk off win and Missouri sweep definitely has this team heading in the right direction. Florida should continue their winning ways against Jacksonville on Tuesday and Auburn next weekend.

Jud Fabian had a great weekend and what feels like a season-long slump. Do you think Fabian is on the verge of breaking out or did he just take advantage of a weak Missouri pitching staff?

Nick: Both. Missouri has the worst ERA in the SEC but Jud is simply too talented and too good of a hitter to get stuck in a slump. He's been tinkering with his swing and his setup this season and it's easy to get stuck in a rut when things aren't going well. This past week should give him the confidence and serve as a reminder that he's a really good hitter and help him to relax a bit more out there. Hector: I think it’s a bit of both. Missouri does have the worst team ERA in the SEC but Fabian looked much more comfortable at the plate and wasn’t missing many pitches over the plate.

In the past couple of weeks, Kevin O’Sullivan has tinkered with the weekend rotation. Do you expect him to do it against Auburn?

Nick: This is the most I've seen Kevin O'Sullivan tinker with the rotation since I started covering the team in 2013. We asked him again on Saturday if he thought the rotation would change again and he said yes, so I'll take him at his word. Franco Alemán did not respond well to his Friday night start and Jack Leftwich could be a guy that steps back into the rotation after a solid week. Maybe with the way Leftwich responded out of the bullpen you leave him there and give Christian Scott a start, he's certainly earned it. Hector: I think we will see another change in the Florida’s weekend rotation. I expect Leftwich to maybe get a start considering how well he has pitched lately.

The Florida Gators 2021 recruiting class is loaded with elite HS and JUCO prospects. Which top Florida commit do you think actually makes it to campus?