GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clarke and Joseph Hastings share their thoughts on UF losing five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor to Miami, which draft-eligible player could emerge in 2020 and Kamar Wilcoxson's chances of playing as a true freshman this fall.

How does losing Leonard Taylor to Miami affect Florida's 2021 recruiting class?

Bender: From a class perspective, the Gators were considered the heavy front-runner for a number of months, and replacing a prospect of Taylor's caliber is never an easy task, but defensive line is the one positional group Florida could afford a miss at. Tyreak Sapp is a top-20 prospect, while Desmond Watson, Justus Boone and Christopher Thomas remain in the class as well. You also have to mention Bryce Langston, who has been a Gators lean from the start. Taylor is an elite talent who will likely see the field early and often in Coral Gables, but when you consider UF's current haul along with a 2020 class highlighted by five-star, Gervon Dexter, it's easy to understand why there shouldn't be any panic in Gainesville. It's more of a stinger from a time and effort standpoint. However, the Gators have emerging talent in the trenches and will be just fine in the coming years. Abolverdi: With Elijah Conliffe’s medical exemption and no upperclassmen returning at defensive tackle for 2021, it’s a huge need in this recruiting cycle. The Gators are looking to sign three, potentially four players at the position and already have two committed in Thomas and Watson. Taylor would have been a monster addition last Thursday, but there’s still more than four months left before the early signing period. Florida also has a great shot at landing former commit and four-star strongside defensive end Bryce Langston, who could grow into a tackle. The staff may also dip into the transfer portal or JUCO ranks with the loss of three seniors after this season. Clarke: Losing a blue-chip prospect in the trenches always hurts in a line-of-scrimmage league, especially when you were once considered the odds-on favorite to land him over your in-state rival. And from a sheer rankings standpoint, missing on Taylor definitely hurts the Gators. However, defensive line is the one spot Florida has recruited at a very high level under position coach David Turner. Even with the loss of Taylor to Miami, the Gators boast an impressive D-line class for 2021. When you look at the prospects already committed and the targets UF is still in good shape for, I don’t think it’s a huge blow for Dan Mullen and his staff. Hastings: The simple answer to this question is that if Taylor follows through and signs with Miami, it would be a significant loss for the Gators. I say this because they put so much time and effort into recruiting him, and it's not easy to replace a talent like that. Even so, Florida is doing a good job with the D-line class it has put together already. The coaches like what they have in Thomas, Watson, Justus Boone and Tyreak Sapp, the nation’s No. 19 overall recruit. UF is also still a threat to flip Ohio State commit Tunmise Adeleye. Taylor choosing Miami was a huge miss, but this is a solid DL class for the program that could get even better. Reynolds: Looking ahead to the 2021 season, the loss of Taylor doesn’t look great for the defensive tackle spot. The Gators will be young and inexperienced at the position, but he could have joined Dexter as their second five-star DT signee in as many years. It will be key for Dexter and the other freshmen to get their feet wet this fall. Taylor’s decision could also hurt Florida’s chances with his other Miami Palmetto teammates, Rivals100 defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. and Jason Marshall.

Former Gators commit Bryce Langston could rejoin Florida's defensive line class. (Rivals.com)

Excluding Kyle Pitts, which UF junior or draft-eligible player could turn pro with a strong 2020 season?

Bender: There are several realistic options here, but I'm rolling with the battle-tested Marco Wilson. The South Florida native would be a redshirt senior if he decided to return to Gainesville for the 2021 season, and I believe there is a strong possibility he manufactures the type of season that warrants a draft selection and allows him to join his brother at the professional ranks. Wilson has started over two dozen games during his time in Gainesville and is considered the No. 1 cornerback on the roster. There has been a lot of national chatter surrounding Kaiir Elam, and understandably so, but when you have a player who's as driven and experienced as Wilson, positive results tend to follow. He is eager to make a splash in 2020 and will be one to monitor once the season comes to an end. Abolverdi: This will likely be Wilson’s final year in a Florida uniform. If not for his season-ending injury in Week 2 of 2018, he might already be gone. He became just the four true freshman in school history to start on opening day and was named Coaches Freshman All-SEC Team. Wilson returned from a torn ACL last season and started all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore, making 36 tackles and three picks. He’ll have a chip on his shoulder in 2020 after not being named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason watch list. Regardless of any recognition he receives, I expect him to excel as a full-time corner this year and turn pro. Clarke: I think it could be Dameon Pierce. With Lamical Perine gone to the NFL, Pierce now has the chance to be the bell cow for the Gators. Over the last two years he has shown flashes of big-play ability and has run extremely hard when given the opportunity. The one-time Alabama commit is exactly the type of back Mullen likes, a one-cut, downhill runner that will run through a defender instead of around him. With an improved offensive line and more touches, I expect his numbers to have an uptick. How significant will determine if Pierce stays around for another year, but you could see him depart early for the draft if he eclipses the 1,000-yard mark. Hastings: Zachary Carter has the potential to have a Jachai Polite-type season, in my opinion. By that, I mean he can turn into a breakout player who believes his draft stock will be as high as it's going to get, and turns pro to capitalize on the production from his junior season. I think Carter is going to finish with seven or eight sacks this upcoming fall. If he does so and starts receiving second or third round draft grades, I see him jumping on the opportunity to go to the NFL instead of risking injury with another year of college. Reynolds: I’m going with Zachary Carter on this one. Looking back on last season, he was tied with Mohamoud Diabate for second in sacks (4.5) and led the team in sack yards (54). He finished 2019 with 30 tackles and his stats show consistency across the board. He stepped up in the absence of Jabari Zuniga and had his best game against No. 7 Auburn, making a season-high five tackles and a sack. As Carter continues to develop and improve his pass-rushing skills, I think he could declare for the draft at the end of the 2020 season.

The 2020 season should be a breakout year for Florida defensive end Zachary Carter. (USA TODAY SPORTS)

Chances of incoming DB Kamar Wilcoxson playing as a true freshman this fall?

Bender: I could see Kamar Wilcoxson playing some nickel and special teams, but considering the timing of his announcement and when the season starts, time certainly isn't on the Georgia native's side. I'm sure he is already indulging the playbook, but as of Saturday, Wilcoxson told me he still hasn't arrived on campus. He said Aug. 17 and 24 are dates currently being discussed. If multiple DBs decide to opt out of the upcoming season, then I could see Wilcoxson making a case for significant playing time in the secondary. In addition to Wilson and Elam, the Gators have the likes of Trey Dean III, Chester Kimbrough, Jaydon Hill, Jahari Rogers and Avery Helm on the roster as well. Abolverdi: The good news for Wilcoxson is there's an opportunity to come compete for the starting job at STAR or earning second-team reps as a corner. The bad news is that he's reporting much later than recruits typically do, and also hasn't been following an offseason strength and conditioning plan from Nick Savage like the rest of Florida's 2020 signees. We've seen freshmen make it to campus late and still have an impact, such as Dante Fowler Jr. in 2012, but Wilcoxson will have his work cut out for him with the experienced players in UF's secondary. He'll definitely see action in some games, and his head start this year will be beneficial when he's counted on more in 2021. Clarke: It’s always tough for a true freshman to come in and contribute right away, but it’s even harder when you arrive in late August as opposed to joining the team in June with the rest of the signees. That’s not to say Wilcoxson can’t make an impact this fall, it’s just going to be an uphill battle. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray have shown a willingness to play young players if they’re ready, and UF has a need at the STAR position. However, Wilcoxson will face some stiff competition with second-year corners Elam, Kimbrough and Hill as well as incoming freshmen Rogers, Helm, Fenley Graham, and Ethan Pouncey. I think we’ll see Wilcoxson get some playing time, but I have a hard time seeing him avoiding a redshirt. Hastings: It may be a little bit too early to answer this. First of all, I want to see how many players from UF, if any, choose to opt out. If a defensive back or two ahead of him on the depth chart skips the season, that could lead to him getting some playing time. Also, Wilcoxson told me he plans to suit up at corner at the next level, but what if the Gators move him to safety, the position he played in high school? I'd like his chances of seeing the field more if that move occurs. We’ll probably have more of a clearer answer to this question in the coming weeks, but I'll lean toward him not seeing the field much as a true freshman. Reynolds: In my opinion, Wilcoxson has a good shot at receiving some snaps this fall. This staff isn’t afraid to play freshmen in the secondary, as we saw last season with a few newcomers getting their numbers called on early and often. Florida doesn’t have a set starter at STAR, so Wilcoxson could compete at that spot or try to earn a backup role behind cornerbacks Elam or Wilson. After making the move to reclassify himself for this year, Wilcoxson will provide the Gators with some much-needed depth in the secondary and has the versatility to play multiple positions.