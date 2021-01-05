Brought to you by Mayor Clothing, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! You are the inspiration for Mayor’s new Saturdays in The Swamp performance polo, which features digitally printed University of Florida artwork all over the shirt! Constructed with remarkable craftsmanship by the choice U.S. mill for performance polos, Saturdays in The Swamp is comfortable, long-lasting and fits you perfectly. They are available in several sizes and can be purchased in white, blue and orange! PURCHASE: https://mayorclothing.com/products/saturdays-in-the-swamp

Thoughts on Dan Mullen and the NFL

Corey: If there was a time for Dan Mullen to head to the NFL, it should be now. The Gators lit up the scoreboard all season and featured the nation's top-ranked passing attack behind a former two-star prospect turned Heisman Trophy finalist. UF also had the nation's No. 1 tight end on its roster in Kyle Pitts, while wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney are expected to be drafted as well. The defense struggled mightily; there is certainly no denying that, but Mullen is known for his offensive prowess and it was certainly a season to remember in that regard. The NFL is always intrigued by coaches who posses a strong track record with developing quarterbacks, and Mullen certainly checks off that box. Many of the teams linked to Mullen have early first-round picks and are considering drafting a quarterback, including the New York Jets, so considering the success Mullen had with Trask in 2020, I don't believe his stock is going to get much higher from that standpoint. Also, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 2021 squad. There is no clear-cut option at quarterback, as Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are expected to have a competitive battle all throughout camp, while UF is also forced to replace its top-three options on the perimeter in Pitts, Grimes and Toney. If the Gators deliver a subpar season in 2021, there is no doubt that would hurt Mullen's stock as a head coach. With that being said, if he does receive a job offer and accepts it, I certainly wouldn't blame him. Nick: Dan Mullen is in the third year of a six-year contract. Having less than four years in writing means that he’s up for an extension and possible raise. Mullen, his agent Jimmy Sexton, and Scott Stricklin all knew that heading into the year. Then, Mullen stuck his foot in his mouth at every opportunity, had the chance to walk back his “pack the Swamp” comments, even had a pre-prepared written statement that he agreed to read the Monday following those comments but bailed. Then there was the Missouri fight, his odd comments after the Cotton Bowl loss, and all the while, behind the scenes, his program was being investigated for recruiting violations. Yeah, you can say any contract negotiation leverage was kicked further than Cade York’s game winner in the Swamp. What’s the quickest way to regain that leverage, float your name out as a potential candidate for one of the six NFL head coaching jobs. Sexton and Mullen could easily get that leverage back and get more of what they would want when it comes down to contract extension talks. Would Mullen leave for the NFL? I think he would but it would have to be the right situation with the right quarterback. Is that available right now? Maybe the Chargers, with Justin Herbert in place, or the Jacksonville Jaguars, with a ton of cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, but you won’t get a ton of time to prove yourself in the NFL. Conner: I ultimately think it’s a matter of when, not if, Dan Mullen leaves for the NFL. His name is constantly linked to head coach openings every year and he does little to dispel those rumors and has even said he’s open to moving to the NFL For a coach that has the stigma of not liking to recruit, he wouldn’t have to do any of that at the NFL level and can just focus on coaching and game planning. I don’t know if it will happen this year, but I do expect Dan to make that jump in the near future.

© Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

What is the most intriguing positional battle heading into the 2021 season?

Corey: You can go in a lot of directions when answering this question, but for me, it's running back. Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright are all likely returning in 2021, while Demarkcus Bowman, a former five-star prospect, enters the mix as well after transferring in from Clemson. Will Lorenzo Lingard make an impact as well? Pierce received the most carries this past season, but Wright's workload increased as the year went on and Davis looks to have gained his confidence back after suffering a leg injury earlier in his career. All of the hype is surrounding Bowman, and understandably so, but nothing will be given to him and I think it's going to be a more competitive battle than many think. Greg Knox certainly has options, as running back should definitely be one of the more deeper positions on the roster. Nick: I think the most intriguing position battle will be the quarterback. Listen, I know everyone wants to see Emory Jones and has for a while but I think the world of Anthony Richardson and a lot of people around the program feel the same. I’m not necessarily saying Richardson will be the starter but I’m interested in seeing how close he can make it. Conner: I would have to say wide receiver. With Florida’s top-three pass catchers headed to the NFL, someone needs to emerge as a reliable target for the next quarterback. Jacob Copeland looks to be WR1 heading into next season, but outside of him, there isn’t much proven depth. We have seen flashes from Justin Shorter, Trent Whittemore, Rick Wells, and even Xzavier Hernerson, but nobody has shown consistency. That is partly due to playing time and the production of the guys in front of them, but with Pitts, Toney and Grimes now gone, some new faces will have to step up to make a solid four-deep receiver rotation.

© Brad McClenny-USA TODAY Sports

What grade do you give the 2020 season?