OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription! GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clark and Lauren Reynolds predict how many 300-yard passing games Kyle Trask will record in 2020, share their thoughts on Brett Heggie's performance and if it's an encouraging sign for UF's line, and the biggest concern for Todd Grantham's defense following the performance at Ole Miss.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

How many 300-yard games could Kyle Trask have in 2020?

Bender: This could certainly be a life-changing season for Kyle Trask, who completed 30-of-42 passes for an eye-popping 416 yards and six touchdowns vs. Ole Mis. As far as projecting the season total, I don't think registering six or seven 300-yard passing games is out of the question. Trask accounted for four in 2019 and has certainly catapulted his game from both a mental and physical standpoint since the end of last season, not to mention the offensive line looks greatly improved as well. Vanderbilt and Arkansas were last in the SEC at defending the pass a year ago, while the likes of Texas A&M and South Carolina finished in the bottom half of the conference as well. UF's offensive attack features not only an early Heisman Trophy candidate, but also the nation's top tight end in Kyle Pitts, along with do-it-all playmaker Kadarius Toney. I believe six 300-yard passing performances is realistic for Trask. Abolverdi: Trask opened his 2020 campaign with the fifth 300-yard performance of his career and his first 400-yard game. I don't know if he'll hit that mark again this season, but I'm predicting him to double his 300-yard game total from 2019 and finished with eight. Based on how the following teams performed against him last year (except Arkansas) and in their 2020 opener, I expect the Razorbacks, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt to give up 300 yards to Trask this fall. Georgia, South Carolina and Texas A&M are the defenses most capable of keeping him below that, but I think he'll pass for 300 on at least one of them. Clarke: Looking at the Gators schedule and how those teams performed in the SEC’s opening week, it’s hard not to say 10. But just for the sake of argument, I will go with seven. When you look at Trask's full command of the offense, his improved pocket presence and a faster delivery, it’s evident how much he has progressed as a quarterback over the last nine months. And with him putting up four 300 yard passing games in 2019, he should easily eclipse that mark this season. Several pass defenses that Florida will face struggled last Saturday, so I think Trask will nearly double his amount of 300-yard games from last year. Reynolds: Considering his performance last Saturday, there's no reason Trask can't go at least .500 this season with 300-yard games. He already has one under his belt, and I believe he’ll go 2/2 this weekend against South Carolina. After eclipsing 300 yards against Virginia, Florida State, Vanderbilt and LSU in his first year as the starter and opening his 2020 campaign with a 400-yard performance at Ole Miss, Trask may be close to hitting that 300-range in every game he plays this fall. If he and Pitts can keep their chemistry going, Trask should at least set a new career-high for 300-yard games in a season (5).

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Is Brett Heggie’s play at center an encouraging sign for the offensive line?

Bender: Now a three-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, Heggie graded out as UF's top offensive lineman and provided some clarity at a position that was previously manned by two-year starter, Nick Buchanan. The Mount Dora native did a great job of driving defenders off the ball, but the unit as a whole showed significant growth and played a pivotal role in an offensive attack that accumulated 642 yards of total offense, which is a school record against a conference opponent. Trask was also sacked just once against the Rebels. Center is considered the quarterback of the offensive line and one of the more difficult positions to play, so when you consider Heggie's experience and leadership skills, it's not much of a surprise seeing John Hevesy go in that direction. The play of UF's offensive line was one of the more pleasant surprises from last Saturday's matchup in Oxford. There is no doubting that. Abolverdi: I thought Heggie would have no trouble taking on the starting center job, but didn't expect him to play as well as he did in the opener. He graded out as one of Florida's best linemen according to Pro Football Focus and excelled in pass protection, keeping the pocket clean for Trask and making some impressive blocks in the run game. I actually anticipated Heggie taking over for Buchanan given his experience and seniority, but he confirmed that Ethan White was receiving the first-team reps at center before his knee injury. With Heggie's hot start, perhaps he'll remain the permanent starter even after White returns to the lineup. Clarke: I think the O-line play as a whole was much better than at any point last year, especially in pass protection. Some of that could be attributed to Trask’s increased awareness and ability to slide in the pocket, but I was very impressed with Florida’s front and Heggie was the best of the group. He set the tone on the offense’s first snap as the leader blocker for Dameon Pierce, moving the defensive tackle 11 yards down field and pancaking him. Heggie wasn’t the projected starter at center during training camp, but switched from guard following White’s injury and did an excellent job at Ole Miss. If Heggie and the line can continue playing at that level, this will be a much improved unit for the Gators. Reynolds: Absolutely. With White out of the lineup, Heggie got the nod at center and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for the third time in his career. Any time you have a player step up the way Heggie did and perform that well, it's always a good sign. And it’s even more impactful at a spot like his, which several position groups depend on. Florida’s O-line showed a lot of improvement on Saturday, I do believe it’s headed in the right direction despite a few sloppy mistakes. The unit was playing more cohesively and paved the way for a record-setting day from the offense, which totaled a 446 passing yards and 196 rushing yards.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

What's the biggest concern on defense after game one?