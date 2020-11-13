GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike! Brought to you by Mayor Clothing, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! You are the inspiration for Mayor’s new Saturdays in The Swamp performance polo, which features digitally printed University of Florida artwork all over the shirt! Constructed with remarkable craftsmanship by the choice U.S. mill for performance polos, Saturdays in The Swamp is comfortable, long-lasting and fits you perfectly. They are available in several sizes and can be purchased in white, blue and orange! PURCHASE: https://mayorclothing.com/products/saturdays-in-the-swamp



(Hannah White/UAA Communications)

If Pitts doesn't play, who will get more targets in the passing game?

Bender: You can't replace the production of the nation's best tight end with just one player, but luckily for UF, there are 11 additional players who have recorded multiple receptions on the year. Kemore Gamble, who is fresh off his first career touchdown, will likely split repetitions with Keon Zipperer at tight end, while receiver Justin Shorter is expected to receive an increased role as well. Also, keep an eye on the running backs. The trio of Pierce, Wright and Davis are proven pass catchers out of the backfield and were dynamic against UGA, but I expect Toney and Grimes to receive the most targets on Saturday. Abolverdi: We already saw Pitts’ concussion open the door for Kemore Gamble, who caught his first career touchdown against UGA and finished with three receptions for 51 yards. Tight end Keon Zipperer will also be utilized more with Pitts sidelined, but I think it will also lead to more targets for Justin Shorter and Trent Whittemore. They are big body receivers who can run some of the routes designed for Pitts and win a jump-ball battle. Clarke: I don’t think you can fill Kyle Pitts’ role with just one person because he is such a special talent. Florida will need a couple players to step up if he isn’t able to play, and I think it will end up being a combination of both Justin Shorter and Kemore Gamble. Shorter has seen his role expand in the last two games, catching a touchdown in each, and Gamble made the most of his opportunities when Pitts went down against Georgia. Reynolds: The obvious suspects, receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, will likely get more targets from Trask. I also think Pitts’ absence will open up a lot of opportunities for some players who haven’t made many catches this year. In addition to his replacements, backup tight ends Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer, expect to see running backs Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright get more involved in the passing game as well.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

After another pick-six, does Trask avoid an interception against Arkansas?

Bender: The Razorbacks' defense has already racked up a dozen interceptions through six games, but I don't envision them adding to that total inside the Swamp. That isn't a knock on Arkansas either. Against the Bulldogs, Trask's interception was likely due to Xzavier Henderson running the wrong route, and with that performance being fresh in his mind, I think he will be extra cautious against an Arkansas defense that really has nothing to lose on Saturday. Trask is a Heisman Trophy candidate for multiple reasons, with his ball placement and decision making being a few of the reasons why. Abolverdi: Trask has been incredible through the first half of this season, but there’s always room for improvement. He has thrown an interception in three of his last four games, including a pick-six against Missouri and Georgia. While it appears that all or some of them were the result of a wrong route, the turnover issue has Trask’s full attention. And with Arkansas leading the league in turnover margin, I think he’ll be extra careful distributing the ball Saturday and will avoid an interception against the Hogs. Clarke: First off, I don’t think Kyle Trask’s interception against Georgia was his fault. It looks like freshman wide receiver Xzavier Henderson may have run the wrong route. Aside from that pick and maybe one other throw against the Bulldogs, Trask played a pretty clean game and has taken care of the football for most of the year. I think he continues that ball security and plays interception free in the game against Arkansas. Reynolds: Based on Trask’s recent play and the fact that Arkansas' defense has 12 interceptions already this season, I don't think he can get away with no turnovers in this game. Trask probably won’t throw multiple picks that puts the game in jeopardy, but I still don't think he'll get away clean. I doubt he’ll have a pick-six for the third consecutive game, but even if he does, Florida will be able to put the game away with no trouble.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Will Florida's defense hold Feleipe Franks under 300 yards of offense?