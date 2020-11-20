GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike! Brought to you by Mayor Clothing, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! You are the inspiration for Mayor’s new Saturdays in The Swamp performance polo, which features digitally printed University of Florida artwork all over the shirt! Constructed with remarkable craftsmanship by the choice U.S. mill for performance polos, Saturdays in The Swamp is comfortable, long-lasting and fits you perfectly. They are available in several sizes and can be purchased in white, blue and orange! PURCHASE: https://mayorclothing.com/products/saturdays-in-the-swamp

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. (Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Will Kyle Trask throw at least 4 TDs in the first half for the third straight week?

Abolverdi: Trask has been on a tear the last two games, tossing four first-half touchdowns in Jacksonville and surpassing that last week with five TDs before the half. Georgia and Arkansas boast two of the best pass defenses in the SEC, so the Commodores should be a cakewalk for No. 11. He’ll be gunning for four more scores in the first half Saturday and will succeed; not only to extend his SEC record of consecutive games with at least four TD passes to seven, but to give Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson playing time after the break. Clarke: I fully expect Trask to throw for at least 4 touchdowns in the first half. Kyle Trask has been on fire as of late and Vanderbilt is not a very good team, giving 38 points to Kentucky last week. Also, with Trask’s Heisman campaign in full swing, I think Mullen will look to boost his numbers — though he’d never admit that publicly — and this is the opponent to do that against. The Trask Train is rolling, and I don’t see anyone stopping it any time soon. Reynolds: Absolutely he will. If Trask can do it against Georgia and Arkansas, he should be able to light up a Vanderbilt defense that has allowed 36 points per game against offenses that can't compare to Florida's. Vanderbilt struggles defending the pass, ranking last in the SEC in interceptions and second to last in sacks. UF’s passing offense, which is No. 4 nationally, should be able to dominate this defense with another four-TD performance from Trask in the first half.

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (right) celebrates his touchdown against South Carolina. (Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Does UF eclipse 200 yards rushing for the second game in a row?

Abolverdi: Through the first half of the season, the Gators were held to under 100 yards rushing in three games. They finally eclipsed the 200-yard mark against Arkansas, with new season-highs from Dameon Pierce (69 yards) and Nay’Quan Wright (50 yards). Florida established the run early and controlled the clock in the second half with its ground game, which will also be the plan Saturday. I expect UF to hit the 200-yard mark again with a heavy dose of Pierce, Wright and Malik Davis, who I’m predicting scores his first touchdown of the season. Clarke: Florida’s offensive line looks to be hitting its stride at the right time and the ground game is really benefiting from it. Though the Gators don’t lean on one running back, I think that as a group they will be able to get over that 200-yard mark again this week. The game should be well in hand by halftime, with UF able to coast to an easy victory just by running the ball and milking the clock for most of the second half. Reynolds: Vanderbilt gives up about 185 yards on the ground per game, so I expect Florida to hit that 200-yard mark against the Commodores. I don’t think their defense will be able to contain Florida through the air or on the ground, allowing Trask & Co. to build a big lead. Once the scoreboard gets out of hand, that will create an opportunity for the Gators to run the ball with their bevy of backs. And with Kyle Pitts unavailable again, the offense will likely lean more on the run game anyway.

The Gators shutout Vandy last season, 56-0. (© Kim Klement, USA TODAY SPORTS)

Will Florida's defense hold Vanderbilt to single digits?