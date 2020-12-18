OFFER: Use promo code "GatorsNSD" to receive FREE PREMIUM access until Jan. 29! Brought to you by Mayor Clothing, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! You are the inspiration for Mayor’s new Saturdays in The Swamp performance polo, which features digitally printed University of Florida artwork all over the shirt! Constructed with remarkable craftsmanship by the choice U.S. mill for performance polos, Saturdays in The Swamp is comfortable, long-lasting and fits you perfectly. They are available in several sizes and can be purchased in white, blue and orange! PURCHASE: https://mayorclothing.com/products/saturdays-in-the-swamp

© Gainesville Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK

If Florida wins on Saturday, it’s because ____ happened?

Corey: UF's defense played with more discipline and forced multiple interceptions to rattle Mac Jones. Throughout the whole season, the Gators have struggled when it comes to wrapping up in space and certainly can't do that against Alabama, especially when engaging a big-bodied running back like Najee Harris. Nick Saban's program will make you pay in that department, and if that happens, the momentum could really build up in the Crimson Tide's favor. Todd Grantham needs be creative with how he applies pressure on Mac Jones because you can't be in one-on-one coverage a whole lot against Alabama's wide receiver. UF has to make each of those opportunities count. This is the No. 1 team for a reason, so UF can't afford any head-scratching errors that will allow Alabama to cruise to a commanding lead. Nick: The Gators need to play solid defense. Nobody has figured out how to stop Alabama and, at times this season, even the Gators haven’t been able to figure out how to play defense. This isn’t the offense that is going to help you figure things out but I still think Florida is capable. I think Florida can score on anyone. Alabama’s defense has started to figure things out but Florida can and will test them. I think Dan Mullen is as good an offensive coach as there is and Florida will have a plan on offense. If Florida wins it’s because they got just enough stops on defense and Mullen put together the offensive game plan to score on Alabama, the Gators will just need some stops. Conner: If Florida wins Saturday, it’s because they were able to force Mac Jones to make bad decisions and the defense limited the big plays that the Crimson Tide are so known for. The Tide seem to hit multiple big plays a game and though they don’t live off that it definitely provides juice to the offense. And Mac Jones has done a great job of being smart with the football this year and not turning it over giving other teams life. Alabama has one of the best offensive lines in the country so the Gators will have to find creative ways to apply pressure and force him to make mistakes in the passing game. Lauren: It will only happen if Florida's defense shows up. Going up against the best team in the country, a different UF defense will have to show up and show out. Specifically in the secondary, these guys can't afford to miss tackles and let their emotions get the best of them. I really believe that Florida has the offensive firepower to beat Alabama in that category, but I'm not sure Nick Saban's offense will fall short to a Florida defense that has struggled tremendously all season.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What result in the SEC Championship game and bowl game will leave fans with a good feeling about the direction of the program?

Corey: I believe it's rebounding from the disaster against LSU and making it competitive against the top-ranked program in Alabama. Have the players mentally moved on from last week's loss? Obviously each UF fan wants a victory and the opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff, but the odds are certainly stacked against the Gators on Saturday. Leaving it all out on the field and being within striking distance for much of the contest should make much of the fanbase proud, especially with the amount of firepower the Crimson Tide possesses on offense. A countless amount of recruits will be tuned in for the matchup as well, so showcasing promise and some highlight-reel plays will please the majority of the onlookers, especially those heavily considering UF on the recruiting trail. Nick: Anything short of getting blown out by Alabama is a win in my book. I can already hear you saying “that’s not the Gator standard” after reading that sentence but that’s just my opinion right now. I think Florida is the second-best team in the SEC. It just so happens that the best team in the SEC is Alabama and this is the best offense Nick Saban has ever had. Florida will wind up in a New Year’s Six Bowl game for the third consecutive year and they’ll be favorited. Now, that’s great and certainly an accomplishment, but at some point, you need to get over that hump. Conner: The easy answer here is Florida would have to win both games. But realistically I would say that Florida needs to keep the game against Alabama competitive. They can’t show up like the game means nothing and get blown out by what many consider the best team in the country. Florida needs to find a way to control time of possession, force Mac Jones to make bad decisions and sop Najee Harris. If they can somehow find a way to do that and look much better than they have the last 3 weeks and then get a bowl win regardless of who they play, I think some of the fan base will feel more comfortable about the direction of the program. Lauren: While I don't think many fans really believe Florida has what it takes to beat Alabama on Saturday, I think a good competitive game will leave fans with a good feeling. If Florida just gets blown out, that will leave a bad taste in fans mouths. If the team is able to stay in the game and make it interesting, though, fans will leave saying, "well, at least it was a close one." If Florida is able to hold its own against the number one team in the country, that's a pretty good sign for the future. As far as the bowl game goes, fans should be happy as long as Florida gets a good bowl game and is able to win that one. Florida hasn't lost a bowl game since 2016 when it got embarrassed by Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Is there one key matchup UF has to win in order to secure a victory against the Crimson Tide?

© Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports