Florida currently boasts the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, sitting just 61 points behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Part of the reason why the Gators are so high in the standings is due to their ability to recruit pass catchers. With Billy Gonzales leading the way, the program has landed commitments from four-star target Marcus Burke and a trio of Rivals250 wide receivers: Charles Montgomery, Daejon Reynolds and Trevonte Rucker.

Rucker, who had been verbally pledged to the school for a short time as a sophomore, is not wavering on this commitment to UF. The top-25 WR is in touch with three coaches, including Dan Mullen, and is ready to get to Gainesville next year.

“Commitment-wise, I’m still shut down," Rucker told GatorsTerritory. "Me and Gonzales and Robinson and Mullen be talking it up day-to-day. Main thing is being a leader for my high school team and getting my shoulder back right. It’s really just focusing on [Florida] and getting ready to go there and play.”