GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen may be known for developing his quarterbacks, but make no mistake; he knows how to utilize his running game as well.

Mullen's rushing attack has been top five in the Southeastern conference in three out of the last four years.

Now in Gainesville, Mullen is presented with a rare problem, too many able backs and just one ball to go around.

“I do think that's a position I think we have talent at,” the UF head coach said on Monday. “I see those guys, we have some talent and depth at the running back position right now, so that's pretty exciting.”

The Gators only return three backs from a year ago. Lamical Perine, Adarius Lemons and Malik Davis, who is returning from a season-ending knee injury. But in addition to the trio the Gators added three backs to the 2017 group.

Jordan Scarlett returns from his yearlong suspension for his involvement in the credit card fraud case from last year, and the Gators added two freshmen backs in Dameon Pierce and Iverson Clement.

With so many backs fighting for playing time, and possibly a starting role, managing the group can be chaotic at times, but it can also be a great problem to have if managed correctly.

"They're going to earn all their playing time in there, right? We want to run the ball,” Mullen explained. “We want to be a physical running team, and guys are going to earn their carries and earn their touches, earn their right to play.”

Another benefit of having a deep group is the rotation. The ability to have a running back with fresh legs can be a major asset to a team, especially late in games.

“We'll rotate some guys through and get them going,” Mullen said. “We'll stay fresh and be able to keep pounding at you.”

Furthermore, the Gators may be running some two-back set as well with this group in order to take pressure off the quarterback, and give their athletes at the running back position the opportunity to show what they can do on the field.

“We’ll have two backs on the field at different times because those guys can play,” Mullen said. “And do some different things to put them in position to get the ball in their hands.”

However, running backs coach Greg Knox said they are still figuring out how much the running backs can handle.