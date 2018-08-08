Running back depth a good problem to have for Dan Mullen
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen may be known for developing his quarterbacks, but make no mistake; he knows how to utilize his running game as well.
Mullen's rushing attack has been top five in the Southeastern conference in three out of the last four years.
Now in Gainesville, Mullen is presented with a rare problem, too many able backs and just one ball to go around.
“I do think that's a position I think we have talent at,” the UF head coach said on Monday. “I see those guys, we have some talent and depth at the running back position right now, so that's pretty exciting.”
The Gators only return three backs from a year ago. Lamical Perine, Adarius Lemons and Malik Davis, who is returning from a season-ending knee injury. But in addition to the trio the Gators added three backs to the 2017 group.
Jordan Scarlett returns from his yearlong suspension for his involvement in the credit card fraud case from last year, and the Gators added two freshmen backs in Dameon Pierce and Iverson Clement.
With so many backs fighting for playing time, and possibly a starting role, managing the group can be chaotic at times, but it can also be a great problem to have if managed correctly.
"They're going to earn all their playing time in there, right? We want to run the ball,” Mullen explained. “We want to be a physical running team, and guys are going to earn their carries and earn their touches, earn their right to play.”
Another benefit of having a deep group is the rotation. The ability to have a running back with fresh legs can be a major asset to a team, especially late in games.
“We'll rotate some guys through and get them going,” Mullen said. “We'll stay fresh and be able to keep pounding at you.”
Furthermore, the Gators may be running some two-back set as well with this group in order to take pressure off the quarterback, and give their athletes at the running back position the opportunity to show what they can do on the field.
“We’ll have two backs on the field at different times because those guys can play,” Mullen said. “And do some different things to put them in position to get the ball in their hands.”
However, running backs coach Greg Knox said they are still figuring out how much the running backs can handle.
“I think we have a good group of guys that are talented and can perform at a high level,” Knox said of his group. “As we go through the process we are in right now, we will eventually find out if we will be able to do that.”
As spring ball wrapped up the group was tasked with learning the system, and perfecting the mental side of their game, a process that is still ongoing.
“So right now we’re in the process,” Knox said of his backs knowledge of the offense. “And we’re grinding through the process. Everybody wants to play on Saturday, but you got to go through the process to get there. So that’s what we’re doing now.”
Knox loves the talent of this group, there’s no mistaking that. But like Mullen and the rest of the coaching staff, he has a high level of expectations for the group.
He is constantly trying to help them improve and wants them to make sure they are able to grasp everything thrown at them, such as a two-back set.
“If they can handle it we’ll do it,” Knox said. “We got a talented group of guys and again we’re just trying to get them to execute at a high level right now.”
Regardless of whether or not the Mullen runs any two-back sets, or any other way of utilizing the running back group’s depth and skill, the coaches will make sure they can handle it first and are put in a position to showcase their talent.
Mullen likes to use his running backs early and often, and he has a deep group to work with in Gainesville to do just that.