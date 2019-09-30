All eyes will be on the Swamp this weekend, as the Gators host Auburn for not only homecoming weekend but also a top-10 matchup with the College GameDay crew in town.

And as expected, a boatload of recruits will be spending their Saturday in Gainesville as well. Over two-dozen prospects, including multiple priority targets in both the 2020 and 2021 classes, have confirmed their attendance with GatorsTerritory, but the list is expected to expand even more throughout the week.

With that said, click *HERE* for GT's running visitors list for the Auburn game.

** Not a member of a GatorsTerritory? **

Using promo "Gators341," purchase a monthly subscription at @GatorsTerritory and then receive two additional months for FREE!

Today is the FINAL day to take advantage of this deal, so don't miss out on this opportunity!

New Users: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Gators341

Registered Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Gators341