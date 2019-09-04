News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 11:42:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Running Visitors List for UF's Home Opener vs. UT Martin

Ruhjsekda2kkfnjowhor
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Jump inside the Swamp Talk Forum below to see which prospects are expected inside the Swamp for the University of Florida's home opener vs. UT Martin.

Over a handful of UF commits already confirmed their reservations, while elite targets representing both the 2020-21 classes are expected in Gainesville as well. GatorsTerritory also has intel on a top legacy target for Dan Mullen's staff.

With that being said, Florida fans, click HERE for Saturday's visitors list!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}