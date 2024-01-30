Ryan Montgomery and Family Ready for Florida Junior Day

One of the top overall players, regardless of position for 2025, checks in from Findlay (OH) at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, and his name is Ryan Montgomery.

The Montgomery family will visit with the Gators this weekend for the last of four consecutive Junior Days.

"I really like the staff. It starts with Coach Napier. He is someone who is really going to develop the quarterback and put him in the best position to be successful. And Coach Ohara has been great in my recruitment. He had been true to me since the day he started recruiting me. I think they are going to be very scary. In the near future."

"I just want to get around the staff again and just continue to build that relationship. I definitely want to talk more ball with Coach Ohara."

"I think I have all the physical tools, but what I think I'm super elite in is my work ethic. I'm going to continue to learn more about the game mentally and get faster and more agile."

"God is going to continue to lead me on this journey, and I am not going to be outworked."