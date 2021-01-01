GatorsTerritory - Safeties coach Ron English relieved of duties at Florida

As expected, Dan Mullen is making changes on the defensive side of the ball following Wednesday's lopsided loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

According to sources, Ron English has been relieved of his duties and is no longer the safeties coach at the University of Florida. He held the position for three seasons and arrived in Gainesville after coaching one season under Dan Mullen at Mississippi State as well.

With the 2020 season in the books, the Gators rank in the bottom half of the SEC in passing defense and total yards allowed. They rank 83rd nationally in total defense as well.

The Gators gave up 1,707 yards, 144 points and 7.29 yards per play through the final three games of the season, which were all losses. Oklahoma set the Cotton Bowl record for most yards in a game with 658, while their 55 points is a school record for most points scored in a bowl game as well.

Todd Grantham has received the majority of the heat, and understandably so, but in terms of positional play, safety was one of the glaring weak spots on the team this season.

A two-time Broyles Award nominee and the 2006 National Defensive Coordinator of the Year, English previously held stints as defensive coordinator at Michigan, Louisville and San Jose State. He spent five seasons as the head coach of Eastern Michigan as well.

