Dan Mullen is looking for another defensive assistant.

A source confirms to Gators Territory that Sal Sunseri is set to join Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

The veteran defensive coach has coached with Saban previously, when he coached the linebackers and was an assistant head coach in 2009-2011. He will join his son, Vinnie Sunseri, on Alabama's staff. The younger Sunseri announced his decision to join the Crimson Tide on Thursday night as a graduate assistant.

Sunseri is leaving the Gators after just one season as the defensive line coach.

Stay with Gators Territory as we continue to follow this developing story.