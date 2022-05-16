Samantha Bohon is Gators Soccer Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Samantha Bohon is the Gators soccer coach, director of athletics Scott Stricklin announced Monday.

Bohon comes to Florida after 15 seasons with Embry-Riddle women’s soccer program, leading the Eagles to multiple conference titles. She oversaw the program’s transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II competition, with the Eagles’ advancing to national tournament action in both.

A Sunshine State native, Bohon played collegiately at Duke and with U.S. U-21 and Senior National teams.

She’s also got Southeastern Conference coaching experience. Bohon spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee (2001-05) and was on staff for the Lady Vols first two SEC regular-season and tournament (2002, 2003) title teams.

Bohon is the Gators third head coach, which begins its 28th season in the fall of 2022.

They Said:

“I want to humbly thank Scott Stricklin, the search committee and the rest of the athletic department for this incredible opportunity to lead Florida’s storied soccer program. It was clear early on of our shared values and goals for the program that will ultimately lead to an unforgettable student-athlete experience. The university and athletic department prioritize developing the student, person and player which will ultimately set our student-athletes up for future success.

“I am eternally grateful for the last 15 years spent at Embry-Riddle and believe wholeheartedly that my time as an Eagle prepared me for this next exciting adventure.

“The University of Florida offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for student-athletes to receive a top-five academic education, utilize state of the art facilities, and compete in one of the best conferences in the nation all while having unmatched support. I am chomping at the bit to get started! Go Gators!”

* Florida Soccer Head Coach Samantha Bohon

“Samantha Bohon’s unique history has blended playing and coaching experience at all levels of women’s soccer. From her playing career at Duke and with the US National Team, to her work on the administrative side with the NCAA, to coaching in the SEC, NAIA and NCAA Division II, the one constant has been success.

“As a native Floridian, and from having coached in the SEC, she understands the history of the Gators’ soccer program. But she also know how to navigate teams through changing environments, as the successful transition Embry-Riddle made from NAIA to NCAA Division II demonstrates.

“That background, along with her character and ability to lead, make her an ideal choice to be a Florida Gator!” * Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin

Bohon’s Coaching Career: At Embry-Riddle:

Bohon became Embry-Riddle’s second women’s soccer coach in 2007 and immediately needed to add to the roster – not an easy task with ERAU women’s enrollment at 26 percent. That first team started a run of eight consecutive ERAU postseason teams. In her third season, the program shared the 2009 Sun Conference regular-season title and won the tournament for the program’s first conference win since 2003. Bohon received her first of three Sun Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2009.

ERAU won the next three Sun Conference tournament titles, advancing to the 2011 NAIA quarterfinal and finished the season ranked No. 4 Bohon was named the 2011 and 2012 NAIA-NSCAA/Mondo East Region Coach of the Year.

The 2013 Eagles again reached the NAIA quarterfinals, finishing with a final No. 6 ranking. Bohon was the 2013-14 Sun Conference Coach of Character Award recipient which is given annually to a head coach who has been outstanding in embracing the five core values of the NAIA Champions of Character initiative (integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership), using methods of teaching character through sport and in community leadership through volunteering or service.

In eight seasons of NAIA competition (2007-14), Bohon led ERAU to eight consecutive postseason appearances. The Eagles finished third in The Sun Conference regular season standings in 2007 and 2008, shared the 2009 title and was runner-up 2010-14. The 2009 Sun Conference Tournament title was the first of four consecutive and the team advanced to five consecutive NAIA National Championship quarterfinals (2010-14).

In 2014, Embry-Riddle began the three-year process of transitioning from NAIA to NCAA II membership. The Eagles could not compete for team/individual awards or postseason play for the 2015 and 2016 soccer seasons due to the transition.

The move meant a new conference and the Eagles made their presence known in the 2019 season. As the Sunshine State Conference’s No. 4 seed, the Eagles registered upset road wins to take the 2019 SSC Tournament crown. Then ERAU posted two more upset wins in the South Regional to advance to the program’s first NCAA II Round of 16.

The Eagles swept the 2021 SSC regular-season and tournament titles, earning the right to host South Regional tournament action.

In her 14 seasons leading the ERAU program, Bohon coached:

* NAIA National Player of the Year (Andrea Frøshaug – 2014) * 24 All-Americans * Four NCAA II All-Region selections * Sun Conference Player of the Year (Elina Johansson – 2009) / Two Sunshine State Conference Defensive Players of Year * Four league Newcomers of the Year and Two Freshmen of the Year * 39 All-Sun Conference first team & 10 second team selections * Six Sunshine State Conference first-team honors / Six second team selections

Bohon’s teams performed well in the classroom, garnering NAIA Scholar Team honors from 2011-14. The 2016 team claimed the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Team Academic Award after achieving the highest grade point average (3.85) of any soccer team, men or women, at any level – NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA – in the 2015-16 academic year. Every student-athlete on the ERAU Women's Soccer roster was named to the 2016 and 2017 Sunshine State Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll. The ERAU women’s soccer program produced 15 NAIA All-America Scholar-Athletes and 21 Academic All-Conference selections, as well as four Sun Conference Champions of Character Award winners. In addition, three Eagles earned five College Sports Information Director Association (CoSIDA) Academic All-America honors.

Bohon’s teams give back to their community. In 2014 alone, the women’s soccer team donated close to 380 hours in community service. The Eagles’ were named the Halifax Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Group of the Year and was the runner-up to the United Way/Bright House Civic Group of the Year in 2013.

At Tennessee:

Bohon was assistant coach at the University of Tennessee for four seasons (2001-05), serving as the Lady Vols’ recruiting coordinator and was responsible for team defense. During her tenure, the Lady Vols won their first two Southeastern Conference titles, made three consecutive NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearances, and ranked in the top 12 in the final poll of season (2002: No. 10; 2003: No. 12; No. 4 No. T11).

In 2003, Bohon managed a Lady Vol defense that allowed a program-low 18 goals in 24 matches and set school records in shutouts (12) and goals against average (0.73). Her efforts on the recruiting trail brought in a class that was ranked fifth nationally and was tops in the SEC and the Central Region in 2005.

As a Player:

Bohon was also affiliated with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Program from 1998 to 2000. She served as a team captain for the Under 21 National Team and was a floating member of the 1999 Women’s World Cup Residency program. She made two international appearances with the full team, netting a goal against Finland and registering an assist against the Ukraine. In addition, she played for the Raleigh Wings in the W-League, which won a national championship in 1999.

Bohon played collegiate soccer at Duke University where she was a four-year starter from 1994-97. A three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference and All-South selection, Bohon was selected as a Freshman All-American and a third-team All-American by Soccer News and Soccer America. She was a tri-captain for the Blue Devils’ nationally ranked squad and also garnered ACC All-Academic honors.

Over her four-year career, Bohon tallied 38 points on 16 goals and six assists. As a senior, she worked her way into fifth place on the Duke single-season scoring charts after registering 28 points (13 goals, 2 assists).

Bohon continued to contribute to the Blue Devils’ success on the field as a volunteer assistant coach for the 1998 and 1999 seasons. She also interned at the NCAA office in Indianapolis, Ind. where she assisted with the operations of the 2001 NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball championships.

Bohon is a product of Seabreeze High School in Ormond Beach, Fla., and was inducted into the Sandcrabs’ Hall of Fame in December 2014. Upon graduation from Seabreeze, Bohon went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Duke with a double major in English and Sociology in 1998. She earned her Master of Arts degree in Sport Administration from the University of North Carolina in 2001.

Bohon was also very active in the local community serving on the Campus Outreach-Florida Board, as well as running clinics and youth soccer camps locally. She also coached in Region III of the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program.

Bohon and her husband Matt have three sons – Barres (11), Walker (9) and Corder (7).

Samantha Bohon Files

Birthdate: June 7, 1976 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Collegiate as Samantha Baggett (Duke: 1994-97) 16 goals – 6 assists – 38 points

● All-Atlantic Coast Conference – 1994 (first), 1996 and 1997 (second)

● NSCAA All-East/All-Atlantic Region – 1995 (third team), 1996 (first), 1997 (second)

● 1994 Freshman All-American / Soccer News All-America Third Team

● 1998 ACC Honor Roll

U.S. National Team

● 1998-99 U.S. U-21 Team Captain

● U.S. National Team Floating Member

● 1999 Women’s World Cup Residency Program

● Two caps – scoring a goal vs Finland and assist vs Ukraine

Coaching Career

● Embry-Riddle Head Coach (2007-21)

● University of Tennessee Assistant Coach (2001-05)

● Duke Volunteer Coach (1998-99)

Coaching Honors

● 2021 Sunshine State Conference Coach of the Year

● 2012, 2010 & 2009 Sun Conference Coach of the Year

● 2011 & 2012 NAIA-NSCAA/Mondo East Region Coach of the Year

Education

● Bachelor’s degrees in English Sociology from Duke (1998)

● Master’s in Sports Administration from North Carolina (2001)







