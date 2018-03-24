While it wasn't quite as big as last weekend, Florida did play host to several top targets on Saturday. Though we didn't interview them while on their visit, Inside the Gators saw several of them throughout the day and received some feedback as to what was going on.

Don't take the fact that the Rivals100 linebacker left early as a bad sign for Florida. Lee wanted a little more one-on-one time with the staff and will return for that on Monday.

He looked a bit bigger than his listed 6-foot-3, 216-pounds. He spent most of his time on the far field watching the defensive line and linebackers practice until they came together with the rest of the team for 11-on-11 drills. After practice he had the full attention of Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and the two walked back to the stadium together.

It was a little strange seeing a player from Carolina Panthers territory decked out in a Jacksonville Jaguar jersey. If he goes 240-pounds, he carries it well. He was in early and touring the campus an hour before the start of practice with his mother and father in tow.

He made it to the practice fields about a third of the way through practice and immediately crossed over to the far side to watch the defense in action. He was sort of this week's 'super-star' visitor in that when he went by, he was the one everyone was pointing to and asking about.

The last time he was on campus, he decided it was enough to convince him to commit. This time around, he looked to be doing some recruiting of his own as he spent most of the day with running back prospect John Emery (below). Marks looks likes he is listed, probably right at 6-foot-2 and still in need of filling out (Nick Savage will take care of that).

As is stated above, the Rivals250 member spent most of his time with Florida commit Dionte Marks. They were both smiling as they left the O'Dome pre-practice and were still together when they were leaving the field after practice.