GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football returned to the field on Tuesday, however, technically the Gators were back at work in January.

Although players were given some time off after the Peach Bowl, they were soon back in the weight room.

"The offseason conditioning plan, they develop them physically and mentally and for their health. Not just get bigger, faster, stronger but to get mentally and physically tougher but also for health purposes," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

This is year two under Florida Director of Strength and Conditioning Nick Savage. Savage, who came over to UF with Mullen last year, is one reason the Gators were able to turn things around so quickly.

Last offseason this team went through a rude awakening. Their bodies and mind were not ready for the SEC. They were unfit and had no idea how to push themselves to their limits.

This winter was a whole different story.

“Night and day," said Savage. "It was still hard and a grind and all that. It’s just like real life. I mean, nothing’s handed out in the real world so if we want something as a group and goals as a football team we’re gonna work for it and we’re gonna earn it. Physically preparation was well. Definitely able to push the envelope.

"We were able to push harder and turn percentages, reps, schemes, all those things," added Savage. "We were able to do a lot more in terms of our foundation and programming on my part where we were able to push a little harder than last year. Last year it took us a while to build into the true workouts, this year from the get go we were able to put the gas pedal down.”

Even the 'Valentines' Day Massacre' saw more successes.

“Celebration. Valentines Day celebration," joked Savage. "But it was good. Once again same mindset as we go into it. Guys don’t know really what’s inside of them until they hit that wall. And it’s all a belief and it goes back to that mindset. No matter what’s in front of you, who’s in front of you, where we’re at we’re gonna go attack and we’re gonna go win.”

The veterans know what to expect, however, even the younger early enrollees seemed to have bought into the Savage program rather quickly. Ethan White is one that has put in the work to lose 35 pounds.

Savage says having the older players buy in last year and now leading the younger generation makes a difference.

"When you first get here, they don't always want to stick your neck out there because everyone is friends and boys. And reputation, they worry about the wrong things sometimes," explained Savage. "This year's night and day, once again, only because certain individuals are willing to stick their necks out there to hold each other accountable and raise that standard every day"

Although White's quick transformation is praise worthy, Savage understands that these transformation take time.

At the University of Maryland, sophomore offenisve lineman Jordan McNair lost his life after collapsing after a workout last summer. Savage works closely with medical professionals to make sure he never pushes too hard. It's all about reaching individual goals safely.

"We have different modalities. Once again at the end of the day it's a full program-wide job that we have to do. Our number one thing is safety of the players," he sad. "We use technology, we rely heavily on the medical staff. If the medical staff says something in terms of our players, that's all it is. There's no push back. We're all in this together and those are things that at the end of the day, it's our number one concern."

"I mean, at the end of the day, we're in this to help change their lives. Not only in football, but the rest of their life," said Savage. "At the end of the day, myself, the rest of the coaching staff know what it takes to be successful, so deep down inside of us, those are positive things we enjoy seeing."