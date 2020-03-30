GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- College football coaches are learning as they go during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

After not allowing virtual coaching, the SEC is now allowing coaches to coach their players virtually - a huge plus when you consider these programs are losing out on spring practices. However, physical development is not the only thing these staff members are worried about.

Mental health is also a big concern.

"There’s a mental health component to this," said Athletic Director Scott Stricklin two weeks ago. "The psychology of an athlete is always working toward something. They woke up this morning and there was nothing to work toward. That’s a hard thing to process. In addition to great sports health programs, we have great mental health services. We’re probably going to have to really engage those with our student-athletes because I imagine a lot of them are going to be processing this for several weeks to come.”

Stricklin was discussing the spring and winter sports athletes that saw their championships and regular seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, football players are also dealing with several changes.

For the most part the players have mostly returned home and Florida Director of Strength and Conditioning Nick Savage has helped them continue their weight training and conditioning from home. But like Stricklin, Savage understands the importance of helping these individuals mentally.

"At the end of the day as a coach, you have to understand why we’re there and what our purpose is," he told reporters last Friday. "What I mean by that is they have to know we care and love each one of them. That purpose remains the same through our communication.

"Obviously FaceTime isn’t the same as face-to-face but it’s better than a text message. Or it’s phone calls versus a text message, things like that."

Several parts of the country are in a shelter-in-place order - something that can affect a person mentally.

"My main priority, as I said, is the safe and health of the student-athletes," Savage said. "Along with that is the mental side, making sure everyone is where they need to be and they’re accomplishing what they need to accomplish — not just on the football end but academics, their day-to-day routine that they need to help with now that things have changed in their life. This has created an obstacle.

"Sometimes an obstacle isn’t just a change of environment, now you have to deal with other obstacles that may be at your house or at your hometown," he added. "We’re always being there for the guys in any which way we can. I think they all know and understand that no matter what they need if we’re able to provide it or do for them we will make it happen along with even if it’s just a simple thing as communication or talking."

Communication is key for the group as the next few weeks, months remain unsettled.

"I think our guys do a great job of communicating and staying on top of things," Savage said. "If they’re struggling with things the majority of the time they do a great job of picking up the phone to call people. I preach to my staff as well, I’m blessed to have an unbelievable staff and they do a tremendous job staying in touch with guys they’re really close with and they work out in the weight room.

"Between me and my staff there is really nothing that goes missed at least that we’re aware of. Obviously, when they’re behind closed doors and when they’re at home, ultimately you’d like to think they’re acting and behaving in proper manner to get us where we want to go."