GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jordan Scarlett is the starting running back for the Gators heading into the 2018 season, something he has not heard in quite some time.

As a freshman in 2015 Scarlett saw a little bit of action, but he burst onto the scene in 2016 as a sophomore, rushing for 889 yards and averaging five yards a carry.

Scarlett is returning from a suspension, but prior to that he was the Gators lead back. In 2018, Scarlett will be sharing the rock.

The Gators running back core is one of the deepest in the country and Dan Mullen is going to take full advantage of his loaded backfield.

The Gators offense is going to rotate backs in and out in an effort to stay fresh at the position and Scarlett is on board with that 100 percent.

"I’m just here to play my part,” Scarlett said. “I'm not really too concerned about how many carries and all that. Just take advantage of the carries I get."

It seems that the running backs have come to an agreement.

“We made a deal that we told each other that we all gonna try to get 100 yards this game and every week we gonna set a goal," Scarlett said.

"So we gonna try to set it off and do our thing. We talk we gotta shock the SEC this year so we're trying to make it happen."

If just two backs rush for 100 yards that would say a lot. The last time multiple backs rushed for over 100 yards was against Missouri on Oct. 15, 2016. But that is the group’s goal, and you have to admire the high expectations.

As a redshirt junior Scarlett has seen and experienced more than any back on this team, and he knows the guys in his room can meet those expectations.

“I think we'll definitely [surprise] because you know we all got different type of running styles," he said. “They won't know what to do with whoever is in because Malik runs the ball well, so does Perine and Pierce and Iverson get in there and make some too if he want."

Scarlett has missed a lot of time. He has not suited up in The Swamp since November in 2016. He knows he may not receive as many touches as he previously did, but he is ready to wear the orange and blue."

Just to see that feeling when I score a touchdown you know, just to hear how loud it gets. I miss that feeling,” Scarlett said.

It has been a long time coming for Scarlett and he is is ready to run out of that tunnel to 90,000 again.

“I know it’s going to be unreal, it’s going to be a great moment for me, especially with what I went through last year,” Scarlett said. “I’m just waiting to go out there and feel that moment again.”