GatorsTerritory - Scott's effort the difference in 7-6 win over Tennessee

Kevin O'Sullivan has been making moves, experimenting, and trying more things with his baseball club than he probably even has in the middle of April. Sunday it paid off.

O'Sullivan pinch-hit Kris Armstrong for Jordan Carrion with two on and one out in the eighth inning and Armstrong sent a line drive over the wall in right field to give the Gators a 7-6 lead they would hold on to the rest of the way.

"His at bat on Friday night he hit the ball really hard against him as well," O'Sullivan said of Armstrong. "Obviously, the wind was blowing in, so he hit that ball right through the wind. It was a really big at bat for us."

After taking the loss on Friday it could have been the last time Christian Scott pitched in Knoxville. Instead, Kevin O'Sullivan turned to Scott after the Tennessee Volunteers (27-6, 9-3 SEC) had opened up the game 6-4 in the fifth inning. Scott promptly retired the first 10 batters he faced, striking out six in the process. Scott stymied the Volunteer bats long enough to keep the Gators in it and set the stage for Armstrong's clutch home run.

"He pitched great today for us," O'Sullivan said. "We extended him last weekend against Ole Miss. He gave us everything that he had today and he needed to. Getting that at out there in the ninth was big for him and hopefully moving forward his confidence will be at another level."

Florida scored first Sunday with a pair of doubles in the top of the second from Jordan Butler and Colby Halter but Hunter Barco gave the run right back to Tennessee when he gave up a double and walked three batters in the bottom of the frame.

Different inning, the same story in the fourth.

Florida retook the lead on Jacob Young's two-run home run to left field but Barco gave it right back to the Vols.

A one out double and a walk set the stage for Max Ferguson. The second baseman lined a ball into center field that was knocked down by the wind. Jud Fabian had come crashing in, trying to make a play but ended up in no man's land and the ball took a quick skip off of the turf under his glove and went all the way to the wall, leading to two runs and Ferguson standing on third. Jake Rucker grounded out but it was enough to plate Ferguson and give Tennessee a 4-3 lead.

Tennessee added two more runs on to the lead off of reliever Ryan Cabarcas before Scott came in and shut the Vols down for 4.2 innings.

"We showed a lot of resiliency," O'Sullivan said after the game. "Hopefully we can learn from this and move forward."

The win gets the Gators back to 6-6 in conference play, and 21-11 on the season. Florida will host Florida State on Tuesday night at Florida Ballpark.



