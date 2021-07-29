Scottie Lewis drafted 56th overall

Scottie Lewis was taken 56th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Lewis' selection marks the first time the Florida Gators have had multiple players selected in the NBA Draft since Chandler Parsons and Vernon Macklin were both taken in the second round in 2011.

Lewis' minutes went down, causing his production to drop off as well, during his sophomore season. Lewis has a lot of growing and maturing to do on the offensive end but his 7-foot wingspan and athleticism make him a menace on the defensive end. In 51 career appearances with 31 starts Lewis has 69 steals and 58 blocked shots.