GatorsTerritory - Scottie Lewis to enter 2021 NBA Draft

On Thursday night, sophomore guard Scottie Lewis announced that he will hire an agent and enter himself into the 2021 NBA Draft.

"From the moment my father placed a ball in my hands I knew I wanted to strive for nothing but greatness. Playing in the NBA has always been my main priority in life. And with that being said I am happy to announce that I have made the decision to take the next step in my career by signing with [an] agent ad declaring for the NFL Draft."

"I would like to give a special thanks to my coaches for always being honest and truthful. Without you all doing so I would not have grown to be so tough. Thank you to my mother for always having my back and never steering me wrong. Thank you to my father for always having confidence in me and always setting the bar high! Thank you to Coach Brian Klatsky for always genuinely being in my corner and supporting me every step of the way. Thank you to my family at PEACEBYU for always being so understanding of my dreams and sacrifices and now last but not least I'd like to thank FIVE FOREVER! We all have a bond that will never be broken and without any of you I wouldn't be ME."