Big news for the Florida Gators men's basketball team.

Scottie Lewis announced on twitter on Monday morning that he will not test out the NBA Draft waters and will return to Florida for his sophomore season.

“Gator Nation, as you all know we have some unfinished business! Our season was cut short, and we were not able to complete our season that we were supposed to,” Lewis wrote on twitter. “My dream of playing in the NBA is still a top priority, but my heart is in Gainesville! With that being said, I am more than happy to announce that I will be returning for the 2020-21 season. I want to thank my teammates, my coaching staff and most importantly my family for their unconditional love and support throughout this entire process! I am excited for the journey that lies ahead. My story hasn’t even started, and trust me the best is yet to come!”

The SEC All-freshman honoree averaged averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds during his freshman season. Lewis also recorded 36 blocked shots.

Florida will now await word from Andrew Nembhard and Keyontae Johnson.

